Major A-road closed in both directions after crash in village

Emergency services were at the scene of a collision on the A442 in Quatford, near Bridgnorth on Sunday morning.

Police reported the road, between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, was closed in both directions at around 10.45am.

A nearby business reported seeing several ambulances attend the scene, including the air ambulance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed they had not been called to attend the scene.

The A442 in Quatford was closed in both directions. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Due to a road traffic collision, part of the A442 between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster is currently closed.

"Emergency services are currently on scene in Quatford on the A442, where the road is closed in both directions."

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for more information.