Eyesore pub disused for 11 years to become shared housing despite almost 200 objections

More than 185 people had objected to the plans to turn Highley's Castle Inn into shared housing for 17 people, but planners at Shropshire Council green lit the scheme this week.

The Castle Inn had once been a bubbling centre for social gatherings, but has been empty since 2013.

Locals had branded it an 'eyesore' and campaigned for the site be cleared up.

Last year, the disused inn went under the hammer with a guide price of £110,000.