Man spared jail for wielding 18-inch machete in village after altercation

Gavin Michael Steele of Orchard Street, Highley near Bridgnorth was charged with possessing the deadly weapon in his street after an incident on May 21.

Kate Price, prosecuting, told Telford magistrates on Wednesday that Steele had been filmed with the weapon via a Ring doorbell and subsequently pleaded guilty in August.

The video, which was played to the bench, showed Steele holding the blade, which was around 18 inches in length and crossing the road while pointing the knife.

The court heard the incident took place after an altercation with a group of people, who did not press charges.