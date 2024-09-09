'Sad news' as cafe popular with bikers set to close for good

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bikers across Shropshire have described the news that the Food Stop Cafe in Quatford, near Bridgnorth, is set to close its doors as 'sad'.

Known locally as 'The Bikers Cafe', the popular stop-off on the A442 linking Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, announced its closure at the weekend.

A sign in the shop says: “The Food Stop Cafe will be closing permanently from Sunday, September 22. Thank you to our customers.”

The cafe has not sad why it is closing and nobody was available to comment when approached by the Shropshire Star this week, but the local biking community have been saddened by the news.

The car park at the Food Stop Cafe, Quatford, has often been full of motorcycles. Photo: Bob Greaves

News of the closure Midlands Motorbikers Group on Facebook, was greeted with more than 87 comments lamenting the closure.

Adam Davis described it as “very sad news” while fellow biker Luis Homer added: “Absolutely gutted. My whole biking life I’ve been going there. Definitely going to have to pop down one last time before it’s gone!”