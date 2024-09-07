Country's oldest postmistress puts her former village post office up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Old Post Office on Claverley High Street has gone up for sale.

For nearly eight decades it was the workplace of Kay White, thought to be the country's oldest postmistress.

Kay began working at Claverley Post Office, near Bridgnorth, during the Second World War in 1941 when she was just 14 years old.