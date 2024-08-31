'I was unconscious in the road after falling off my bike - thank you to everyone who helped me'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stan Hughes, aged 82, was out on his bike last Friday lunchtime heading back home and was pedalling along the A454 Bridgnorth Road when he fell off his bike and was knocked unconscious as cars sped past at 50 mph.

But Stan's luck was about to change as unbeknown to the keen cyclist, a nurse, police officer and local GP just happened to be passing.

Stan said: “It happened on the busy Wolverhampton Road to Bridgnorth. I was almost back home.

“I was climbing up the drag up to the Hermitage roundabout, when for some reason after deciding to dismount, I fell off the bike. It was either caused by the very strong winds on the day, exhaustion or a faulty steering.

“When I fell I was knocked unconscious, and was lying in the centre of the road in a very vulnerable position.”