Church group to remember a Shropshire town's shameful history

In 1274 under the reign of Edward I, growing antisemitism in England led to a number of expulsions in towns of their Jewish inhabitants.

Expulsions took place in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Warwick, Wycombe, Northamptonshire, Newbury, Derby, Romsey, Winchelsea, Windsor as well as Bridgnorth in Shropshire, which had a large Jewish population.

Bridgnorth historian Clive Gwilt has documents translated form Latin describing the expulsion in the town, which suggest that the Jewish community were driven by the town's 13th century residents.

“They had also been expelled from Bridgnorth at the insistence of the towns-people in 1274, but to that town the people complained shortly afterwards 'they still have their repair, three or four days in the week, because they own a house in the town',” his documents say.

“Even though they had been expelled from Bridgnorth they were still returning to lend money, although they were not allowed to stay there more than a few days at a time.”

St Leonard's Church, Bridgnorth

Increasing antisemitism over the next few years saw Jews were expelled other towns in England, and by 1290, all Jews were expelled from the country after Edward I signed The Edict of Expulsion.

Now the Churches Conservation Trust is organising a commemoration service at St Leonard's Church in Bridgnorth to mark the 750th anniversary of the expulsion of Jews from the town, which is being supported by the Jewish Representative Council of Birmingham and the West Midlands.

The commemoration takes place on Sunday, September 29 at 11:30am at St Leonards Church, Bridgnorth

Anybody who wishes to attend should contact William King on: yizkor1991@yahoo.co.uk