Shropshire town set for Salvage Hunters treatment tonight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Malthouse Interiors in Bridgnorth had the Conwy antique dealer to his shop earlier in the year.

Drew's visit to the dealer is set to be aired on Wednesday night, when Drew can be seen trying to get a bargain out of the Bridgnorth business for various items, including a fireside tiger.

Salvage Hunters, now in its 18th series, is no stranger to the Shropshire town.

Last year Drew Pritchard popped to grab some bargains at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Mill Street.

Season 18 episode 15 of Salvage Hunters featuring Malthouse Interiors is on Quest TV on Wednesday, August 28 at 9pm.