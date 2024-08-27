In pictures: Music and arts take to the streets of Bridgnorth as town's annual festival returns
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Bridgnorth over the bank holiday weekend as the town's annual music and arts festival got underway.
The Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival began on Thursday for four-days of poetry, drama, quizzes and live music.
The festival has become a popular addition to the town’s cultural calendar since it began in 2006, and was taken over in 2023 by organisers Shire Folk, who also launched the successful A Wizard's Birthday in Bridgnorth in July.
Thursday saw the start of the festival with poetry and writing workshops, art and photography exhibitions and a cinema projection workshop held in various locations around the town.
Most of the pubs also had bands playing throughout the weekend while three main festival stages brought live music to the High Street, Castle Gardens and Quayside.