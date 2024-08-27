In pictures: Music and arts take to the streets of Bridgnorth as town's annual festival returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival began on Thursday for four-days of poetry, drama, quizzes and live music.

Bridgnorth Arts Festival 2024. In Picture: Quayside stage..

The festival has become a popular addition to the town’s cultural calendar since it began in 2006, and was taken over in 2023 by organisers Shire Folk, who also launched the successful A Wizard's Birthday in Bridgnorth in July.

Bridgnorth Arts Festival 2024. In Picture: Anya Pailthorpe on the Quayside stage..

Thursday saw the start of the festival with poetry and writing workshops, art and photography exhibitions and a cinema projection workshop held in various locations around the town.

Bridgnorth Arts Festival 2024. In Picture: Orbital Smash playing on the High Street Stage on Sunday..

Most of the pubs also had bands playing throughout the weekend while three main festival stages brought live music to the High Street, Castle Gardens and Quayside.