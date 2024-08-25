Problem street lights emitting eerie blue light across 11 roads in town replaced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In 2022, a nationwide manufacturing issue led to the distribution of a batch of faulty LED bulbs.

Bridgnorth Town Council said this affected many of the footway lights in the town that were installed with new LED installations between 2022 and 2023.

However, this week, the town council has been working alongside a contractor to get all the problem blue lights replaced.

The eerie bluie lights

In a statement the town council said: “Over the past few days, our contractor has been working to replace the reported faulty lights on Town Council owned footway lighting.

“Bridgnorth Town Council own and manage some of the street lighting within Bridgnorth. Those areas not owned and managed by the Town Council are the responsibility of Shropshire Council.”

The council said street lights were replaced in 11 streets in Bridgnorth: Avondale Road, Manor Farm Lane, Claremont Drive, The Wheatlands, Hook Farm Road,

Wardle Close, Huntsman Close, Washbrook Road, The Hawthorns, Dingle View, Wells Close.