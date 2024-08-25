Motorcyclist killed in Bridgnorth crash which saw road closed for several hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The force is now appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on the A442.

The incident happened at around 7pm on the A442 in Danesford near Bridgnorth, at the junction for Old Worcester Road, where a BMW S1000RR motorbike collided with a tree.

The A442 near Danesford

Following the incident, police and firefighters were at the scene and the road was closed from the junction of Old Worcester Road up to the start of Kidderminster Road in both directions.

Sadly despite the efforts of emergency services, the rider, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police have said.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or seen the motorbike between 6.30pm and 7pm travelling on the A442 northbound towards Bridgnorth from the direction of Kidderminster and Alverley.

The motorbike may have been riding in convey with two other bikes before the collision, which are believed to be a black Yamaha and a black Honda.

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact PC 21195 Jack Gough by emailing jack.gough@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 384i of August 24, 2024