Supercars all revved up to make a return to Bridgnorth

Taking place for the seventh time, the popular event sees more than a hundreds rare and luxury sportscars park up in the town, allowing motoring fans to get up close and personal to the Italian marques.

Organisers have confirmed that on Sunday, September 1 when the Italian Auto Moto Festival returns, the streets of Bridgnorth will be closed for normal vehicle traffic and will instead feature a wide range of Italian Cars, motorcycles and scooters.

Admission to the visiting public is free, but enthusiasts wishing to display a vehicle must formally enter their Italian car with the event organisers beforehand, otherwise they will not be allowed in. Numbers of vehicles and available spaces are limited.

Last year's Italian Auto Festival in Bridgnorth

David Morris, Director of the Italian Auto Moto Club, said: “We are really happy that we have received more entries than ever, and look forward to bringing some rare items and their enthusiastic owners from all over the UK.

“Already, we have been inundated with entries and with a well known but publicity-shy TV personality joining us, we look forward to an incredibly busy day.

“We are raising funds for the Air Ambulance and the Bridgnorth Foodbank, and every single entrant will be making financial donations and also bringing in items of food and drink to contribute to this very busy local charity''.

Further entries are now limited and should be made directly with David Morris at djmfastforward@hotmail.co.uk who can also be contacted on 07773 537564.