Bridgnorth's music and arts festival ready for its return – find out what's planned

Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival returns next Thursday and the four-day event is welcoming new partners for 2024 that are set to secure its future.

The festival has become a popular addition to the town’s cultural calendar since its inception in 2006.

After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival made a triumphant return in 2023, and the town is eagerly preparing for another spectacular edition in 2024.

Organiser Jennifer Bone, of Bridgnorth Festival, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be back for another year, especially with the addition of our new partners. Our fantastic local businesses are integral to the town's fabric and are now key players in making our festival an unforgettable experience for the town.”