New route announced for Bridgnorth 10k

For the first time, Bridgnorth 10k has been officially measured as 10k (6.22 miles) long by UK Athletics after a new route has been introduced for this year's race.

The popular running event celebrates its 10th anniversary this year when runners take to the town's streets on Sunday, October 20.

The event has attracted hundreds of runners and visitors to the market town since 2014, and as in previous years, the race will still start and finish in the High Street under the Town Hall.

Changes to the race's route have been made to avoid areas of land that can flood at the time of year. Rather than using Severnside and crossing Friar's Field, there will be no off-road sections to the race.

Race director Vicky Morris said: "We're really proud to announce two big changes to celebrate the race's 10th anniversary, with a new route - guaranteeing a new course record - and to say it's now an officially measured 10k for the first time.

"The race committee firmly believes these changes will enhance the experience for runners, and we have more exciting surprises to be revealed in the weeks leading up to the event!

"The route changes means the runners will be on the High Street three times if you include the start and finish. Hopefully this will mean spectators stay in the town centre for longer, which will create a great atmosphere and benefit local businesses too.

"In previous years the whole town has come out to support the runners, with hundreds of people lining the streets to cheer them on.

"We're hoping that residents will again come out in big numbers to provide that same superb backing."

Each finisher of the race will receive a t-shirt and a medal, but organisers are reminding runners that they must enter by midnight on Monday, August 26 if they want to guarantee their t-shirt size.

There will also be prizes for the winners of the men's and women's races, plus other and yet-to-be revealed categories.

Entry to Bridgnorth 10k costs £23 for affiliated club runners and £25 for unaffiliated runners.

Entries close at midnight on October 17.

Anyone interested in entering the race should visit stuweb.co.uk/events/2024/10/20/4444/