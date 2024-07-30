Town's charity running dragon hands Jenny a sweet thank you from Specsavers
A Shropshire woman who was so happy with the service she received at her local opticians she left an online review, has been handed a basket of sweet treats for her trouble.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff at Specsavers in Bridgnorth said they were trying to find a way to increase their number of Google reviews so decided to offer the incentive of a competition, with the offer of a hamper full of chocolates to the lucky winner.
On Monday, customer Jenny Day, who had left a glowing review after her visit to the opticians, was named the winner after being drawn out of a hat.
Local celebrity and charity runner Dana 'Puff the Dragon' Power handed over a personalised hamper of chocolates to the lucky winner, while wearing his dragon costume.
Jenny who is from Bridgnorth said: “I came to Specsavers to get my eye tested and get some new glasses, which I was very pleased with and they mentioned about the competition.
“It was really good service and I normally give a good review anyway, and so I thought okay but I never expected to win.
“It was really nice. I shall probably put on weight when I eat them all but I am very happy. Thank you.”