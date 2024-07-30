Town's charity running dragon hands Jenny a sweet thank you from Specsavers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staff at Specsavers in Bridgnorth said they were trying to find a way to increase their number of Google reviews so decided to offer the incentive of a competition, with the offer of a hamper full of chocolates to the lucky winner.

Dana Power, as Puff the Bridgnorth Dragon hands over a hamper to winner Jenny Day, at Specsavers, Bridgnorth. Also pictured is Tom Brindle from the branch.

On Monday, customer Jenny Day, who had left a glowing review after her visit to the opticians, was named the winner after being drawn out of a hat.

Local celebrity and charity runner Dana 'Puff the Dragon' Power handed over a personalised hamper of chocolates to the lucky winner, while wearing his dragon costume.

Jenny who is from Bridgnorth said: “I came to Specsavers to get my eye tested and get some new glasses, which I was very pleased with and they mentioned about the competition.

“It was really good service and I normally give a good review anyway, and so I thought okay but I never expected to win.

“It was really nice. I shall probably put on weight when I eat them all but I am very happy. Thank you.”