Woman suffers serious injuries in three-vehicle crash that closed road for seven hours

The crash took place shortly before 6.17am yesterday on the A442 between Quatt and Alverley.

The road was closed for more than six hours as a result of the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed that one driver suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two other people were also taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We received several 999 calls reporting a three car RTC on the A442 between Quatt and Alverley in Bridgnorth at 6.17am yesterday.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and paramedics attended.

"The driver of one car, a woman, sustained serious injuries.

"Ambulance crews worked closely with fire colleagues to carefully extricate her from the vehicle.

"She received trauma care on scene before being conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.

"A man from the same car was assessed and conveyed to the same hospital for further checks.

"A man and woman from a second car were assessed by ambulance staff.

"The man declined treatment and the woman, who had sustained non-serious injuries, was conveyed to the same hospital as a precaution."

Fire crews from Bridgnorth , Tweedale and Wellington attended, including an Incident Command Unit and Incident Support Unit.

The road didn't reopen until 1.20pm.