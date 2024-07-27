Watch as town hosts its annual teddy bears picnic

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Teddy Bears Picnic at the Castle Gardens, Bridgnorth..

Families from the town and beyond gathered for a fun-filled day of activities in the Castle grounds, as the town council hosted its annual Teddy Bears Picnic.

Families enjoying the Teddy Bears Picnic at the Castle Gardens, Bridgnorth..

The Teddy Bears Picnic took place between 11am to 2pm, and children and adults of all ages attended, bringing with them their favourite cuddly toys.

Sadie Sheridan, aged 7 months..

Bridgnorth Town Council, which has been running the event for a number of years said the event "was a huge success".

The day saw Castle Grounds packed, with Mayor Councillor Ian Wellings and his wife Pauline Wellings joining in the fun.

Teddy bears picnic event at the Castle Gardens, Bridgnorth..

Families enjoyed a Best Dressed Teddy Bear competition, as well as a bouncy castle, face painting, a puppet show featuring Flip & Dippy and picnic baskets full of food and refreshments.

James and Emily Muscat-Sharp with Nathan, aged 9 months and Buster the bear..

Bridgnorth Town Council said the event is set to return next year.