Watch as town hosts its annual teddy bears picnic
If you had gone down to Bridgnorth on Thursday, you would've been in for a big surprise.
Families from the town and beyond gathered for a fun-filled day of activities in the Castle grounds, as the town council hosted its annual Teddy Bears Picnic.
The Teddy Bears Picnic took place between 11am to 2pm, and children and adults of all ages attended, bringing with them their favourite cuddly toys.
Bridgnorth Town Council, which has been running the event for a number of years said the event "was a huge success".
The day saw Castle Grounds packed, with Mayor Councillor Ian Wellings and his wife Pauline Wellings joining in the fun.
Families enjoyed a Best Dressed Teddy Bear competition, as well as a bouncy castle, face painting, a puppet show featuring Flip & Dippy and picnic baskets full of food and refreshments.
Bridgnorth Town Council said the event is set to return next year.