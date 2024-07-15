Forgotten passport leads to 24hr trek for town's twin trip organiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fran Spicer of the Bridgnorth & District Twinning Association had arranged for a trip for 13 of their members to visit the town's twin of Thiers in France at the weekend.

However, on arrival at the airport, Mrs Spicer discovered she had forgotten her passport, forcing her to let her colleagues go ahead and leading to her to embark on a 24-hour trek across Europe to join them.

Taking to Facebook to relay her mishap in good humour, Fran said she had gone all the way through Luton security before she realised her blunder.

After missing her flight as she waited for her husband to bring her passport, Fran said with “determination” and “raised blood pressure” she set off on her lone adventure to join her colleagues.

She said she caught a plane to Paris with less than 10 minutes to spare, found a hotel at Charles de Gaulle Airport for the night, then travelled across Paris to Bercy Station and arrived with just one minute to spare before her train departed.

She then in Vichy and finally met who with her fellow travellers for a town tour before arriving in Thiers 24 hours late.

“What an adventure! Was it worth it? You bet it was - what an amazing weekend,” Fran said said, adding: “I'm not embarrassed, I think its hilarious (now) If you fancy a similar adventure why not join our Twinning Association?”

More details about the Bridgnorth & District Association can be found at: bridgnorthtwinning.com