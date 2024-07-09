'The difference this will make is immeasurable!' Craft centre celebrates Lotto windfall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Crowsmill Craft Centre in Alveley has been awarded just over £241,000 in National Lottery funding to support those experiencing mental health, anxiety, social exclusion and other complex health needs, including those suffering from PTSD and dementia.

The centre provides extensive workshops and activities, together with support and guidance from qualified tutors and mentors across the communities of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Worcestershire.

Directors Dickon Pitt and Mark Chiswell opened Crowsmill Craft Centre, a not-for-profit company, in 2013.

All who attend have the chance to try their hand at practical skills, such as woodworking, metal working, plastering, gardening, horticulture and cooking, whilst also, crucially developing social skills and confidence.

Many softer crafts such as jewellery making, painting, sewing and knitting are taught too. In addition, there is the opportunity to try archery or enjoy foraging and woodland activities in their own private woodland, located next to the Crowsmill. A dedicated allotment, picnic area, wildlife pond, mini orchard, rewilding area and green art walk will also hopefully follow soon.

Dickon Pitt and Mark Chiswell with Anna Turner (Shropshire Lord Lieutenant), Greg Westwood from the Lottery and Shropshire High Sheriff Brian Welti

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery will mean that Crowsmill Craft Centre can now offer three full days per week for 12 weeks at no charge, for those struggling with their mental and/or physical health.

This programme will allow for personal and emotional growth, and where appropriate will identify and refer on to any other additional support which could be helpful.

Dickon Pitt, director, said: “Having the lottery supporting us on such a big scale is huge for us as a small organisation.

“The difference this will allow us to make to so many people’s lives who are feeling socially isolated and suffering with their mental and/or physical health over the next five years is almost immeasurable.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to both the National Lottery itself, and also its wonderful players, as without them there would be no fund and no 12-week programmes. Thank you!”