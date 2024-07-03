Bridgnorth star of film and TV heads back to her home town am dram

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kate Woodman began acting when she was at school and became a player for Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company (BMTC) where she played the roles of Gretel, Oliver and Annie.

Kate Woodman (picture: Harry Livingstone)

Since then, the 20-year-old actress has gone on to forge a successful film and TV career.

She has toured the UK performing Annie alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Lesley Joseph and Jodie Prenger.

The Bridgnorth actress has also played Lavinia in A little princess at The Royal Festival Hall with Amanda Abbington and Danny Mar.

More recently she played Leah in the CITV series Teds Top Ten has recently been filming alongside starring Sam Claflin and Jeremy Irons in a new version of the Count of Monte Cristo by award-winning director Bille August.

However, the young star has now returned to her roots and is stepping on stage alongside her former BMTC actors and actresses for a performance in Bridgnorth on Saturday.

The group are hosting a show of Harmonies & Serenades, a show of concert tunes.

Kate said she was “delighted” to come back and sing with BMTC and is set to perform a duet from Little Women with her sister Francesca and a powerhouse duet from Smash with the show's director Laura Davies.

She said: "I am so grateful for the opportunities, experience and support BMTC gave me when I was younger it meant so much and has had a big influence on where I am today.”

You can see her on stage on Saturday July 6 in Harmonies & Serenades at Castle Hall in Bridgnorth.

Laura Davies from the Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company said: “It promises to be a night of fabulous entertainment. We have songs from some well-known shows and films and some from lesser known, and we even have an instrumental quartet formed by our multi-talented company members.”

The performance begins at 7.30pm and tickets, which are priced at £10, available from Gingerlily the florist, or on the door on the night.