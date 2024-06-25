Sleepless night sees Sally snap stunning solstice sunrise

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The image of the first sunrise of summer was snapped by Sally Scruton of Bridgnorth who found herself awake at 5am last Thursday, which was the summer solstice – the longest day of the year.

Summer solstice over Bridgnorth - picture Sally Scruton

She said: “I was having a disturbed nights sleep as my little granddaughter had just had open heart surgery on Monday.

“I looked out of my bedroom window, saw the sunrise and rushed outside to take a picture. It was simply stunning!”

She added that her snap of the solstice proved a good omen too as her granddaughter was discharged from hospital several days later.