Writer's group turns the page on ten years with a book launch

Bridgnorth’s ‘High Town Writers’ first got together in 2014 when a group of budding authors met at pizza restaurant Peepo in the town.

Some of the contributing authors at the launch event outside Bridgnorth Library, Back Row, from left: Stuart Hough, Andrew Harrison, Paul Jennings, John Ayres-Smith, John Pedrick, Adam Rutter, Martin EdwardsFront Row: Kath Norgrove, Jennie Hart, Liz Obadina, Irena Szirtes, Sue Akande

The group has continued to meet at the same venue on the first Tuesday of every month ever since where members explore creative ideas together and encourage each other in their literary workings.

They have now celebrated their tenth anniversary with the successful publication of ‘Write On!’, a 178 page anthology of stories and poetry.

The ‘Write On!’ launch at Bridgnorth Library last week was led by one of its original members and the book’s editor, Liz Obadina who said: “It was so lovely to see so many old faces returning for what turned out to be a packed event.

“‘Write On!’ only represents a tiny selection of what we have collectively produced over the years, but you’ll find all sorts of all human imagination within its pages - humorous poetry, uplifting stories and whimsical insights.

“Over 20 of our writing group have contributed to this wonderfully diverse edition that offers a range of topics that you can dip into throughout the year, including matters of the environment, fictional stories and personal memories.

“The book is beautifully illustrated by local artists such as the talented Stuart Hough with a high impact cover designed by Bridgnorth media consultant, Martin Edwards, both of whom are current members of our friendly writing fraternity. Our celebration was also an opportunity to remember the work of three of our members who have now sadly passed, Val Pedrick, John Bowler and Geoff Speechly”.

The writer's group in 2014

Matthew Green, who served as the former MP for the area and is now the Liberal Democrat candidate for the newly formed South Shropshire constituency was guest of honour at the event, which was sponsored by Peepo restaurant.

Co-incidentally, the group has another local political connection hoping for a seat in Westminster with one of its founder members, Julia Buckley, competing for the neighbouring Shrewsbury constituency for Labour in the forthcoming general election.

If you would like to join the group to help you along your writing journey, High Town Writers meet on the first Tuesday every month at Peepo's where both beginners and the more experienced writers are welcome.

‘Write On!’ is available to purchase from Bridgnorth Library for £8.00 and also online at Amazon.

For further information visit: hightownwriters.blogspot.com/