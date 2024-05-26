Town's annual duck race called off as bad weather forecast

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Organised by the Bridgnorth Lions to coincide with the town's annual carnival, the Bridgnorth Duck Race was set to take place on Sunday afternoon at 3.30pm.

The event, which is for charity, has been running in the town since 2019 and sees people buy a rubber duck for £3 and race it down the River Severn.

Hundreds watching a previous duck race in Bridgnorth

Some years have seen around 1,000 rubber ducks bobbing their way down the river, raising thousands for good causes.

However, bad weather has seen the 2024 event called off on Sunday.

With a yellow warning for thunder storms issued for Shropshire on Sunday from noon, and poor river conditions, the race has to be called off.

A spokesperson for the Bridgnorth Lions said: “Unfortunately, due to river conditions, it's not possible to hold the race today.

“We will reschedule as soon as conditions allow.”