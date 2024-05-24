Shropshire director has Hollywood hopes with worldwide film release

Myles Petford, a former pupil from Bridgnorth Endowed school, currently directs soaps such as Coronation Street and Hollyoaks. But the 28-year-old has always longed of becoming a movie director after being inspired by the work of Steven Spielberg.

'I Was A Soldier', tells the story of homeless veteran, who has to battle to save his beloved dog. The film went on worldwide release last month and Myles hopes it could lead to Hollywood success.

He said: “When I was a kid writing was my thing. I always wanted to tell stories and wanted to do animation but when I started to look at university they were very expensive courses so I thought about directing. Then when I started university in West London my eyes exploded and I was hooked.”