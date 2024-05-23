Town council and Severn Valley railway to light up the sky as part of D-Day commemorative plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Town Council and the heritage railway, will be honouring the sacrifice of those who took part in the D-Day landings as part of their special D- Day commemoration events on Thursday evening, June 6 from 7.30pm.

The highlight of the evening will be the lighting of a commemorative beacon on Pan Pudding Hill.

The beacon will be visible from key vantage points, with the primary viewing areas being located at the Castle Grounds and the Bridgnorth Railway Station Platform.

Members of the public are encouraged to gather at the Castle Grounds, where they can bring their own picnic to enjoy the evening. A refreshments van will be available on site, for the purchase of snacks and drinks.

Alternatively, Visitors can also join the event at the Bridgnorth Station. The SVR’s iconic pub, The Railwayman’s Arms, will be open, serving a variety of liquid refreshments until 10:00 PM.

A static steam locomotive will also be stationed, providing a unique photo opportunity for attendees.

This event is open to everyone, offering a chance for the community to honour the courage and sacrifices of the past while enjoying a memorable evening.

Bridgnorth Town Council and Severn Valley Railway have said all residents and visitors to join in this important commemoration.

The beacon will be lit from Pan Pudding Hill at 9:15pm. There will be no access to the public from Pan Pudding Hill.