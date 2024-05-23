Community garden takes shape despite theft of contractor's machines

The former home of the Hazeldine Foundry in Bridgnorth is currently being turned into a community garden in a project funded by local manufacturer Bridgnorth Aluminium.

The Bandon Road site is where 18th century engineer Richard Trevithick built his first-fee paying steam locomotive, Catch Me Who Can, and currently belongs to Bridgnorth Town Council.

Bridgnorth Aluminium, which employs around 450 people in the town, decided to pay for the "beautiful and tranquil" garden to remember the Duke of Edinburgh by the owners of its group, who have a long-standing connection with the Greek royal family.

The community garden is taking shape

The garden is also being built in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.