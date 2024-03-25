Hospital friends to hold AGM

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital has been supporting the town's 25-bed medical unit since 1955.

Recent fundraising efforts include £150,000 that went on providing state-of-the-art digital X-ray equipment in 2018, more than £106,000 was raised in 2021 for new equipment to help diagnose bladder cancer, and last year the group bought 10 wide seat chairs with drop down arms and extendable legs for recovery-patient use.

The AGM takes place at the Coffee Shop at Bridgnorth Hospital at 7pm on Monday April 29,

Anyone wishing to attend online can do so by requesting a link by emailing: bridgnothlof@gmail.com or by telephoning and leaving a message on 07796 076141.