Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 25th Annual Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run set out from Lower Cockshutt Farm and travelled around south Shropshire, finishing back at the start in the afternoon after a half-time stoppage in Bridgnorth High Street.

Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club, which has raised tens of thousands for the lifesaving charity, arranged the event.

The 25th Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run

David Spruce, who helped organise it, said: "The rain this morning gave us a bit of a shock but we've had a great day. It's been as good as any I can remember.

"We had about 124 tractors booked in. We've had a good crowd. People have been waiting on bridges and waving.

The Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run in Bridgnorth

The Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run

"The High Street was absolutely full. We will have probably raised about £2,000 but we won't know until after when we've counted it all up. As a club we've raised about £96,000. Hopefully we will have raised as much money as in past years.

"We just want to thank the people of Bridgnorth for coming out and supporting us and for their patience with the traffic."

The route started at the farm, before turning left at Cross Houses, crossing the A458 at Morville then Haughton and The Smithies.

Laura Morris watches on a son Riley, aged seven, sits on a huge tyre

At The Smithies, the tractors turned right for Linley Brook, then at the B4373 turned right for Broseley, then heading towards Coalport Bridge.

Before the bridge, the tractors turned right onto the old railway line to Bridgnorth Golf Club, then arriving at Bridgnorth High Street at around 12pm.

More than 100 tractors filled lined the street

The tractors then set off again after lunch at down Listley Street, right onto Salop Street, left onto Wenlock Road and up to the Cattle Market.

Families and spectators turned out in their numbers to see the vintage machinery

They then turned right onto the A458 to Morville Heath before turning left, heading straight over at crossroads to Lye Bridge and following on to Underton.

At Harpswood Bridge they turned left back to Lower Cockshutt Farm.