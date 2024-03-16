Pub apartments and ‘village hub’ plan for pub site is thrown out

Owners of The Swan Inn in Knowle Sands hoped to get outline planning permission to knock down a function room and build a mixture of “open market housing, affordable housing, pub letting and owner accommodation” at the rear.

In a supporting statement they said the scheme was part of plans to make the pub business financially viable, which included partitioning the ground floor of the existing pub building as an “evening and weekend pub”.

“We are requesting an assessment by the local authority of the feasibility of the replacement of the function room with a larger two storey block of one and two bedroom apartments,” the statement said.