Call for performers as Bridgnorth's music and arts festival to return for 2024

The Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival has been running in the town since 2019, and last year it attracted thousands of people to see dozens of bands and other cultural attractions.

With a particular focus on original music, the festival aims to spotlight the innovative sounds and voices shaping today's musical landscape.

This year's festival takes place on the Bank holiday weekend of August 22-26 .

As preparations for the 2024 festival are underway, the festival organisers are calling for emerging and established acts alike to submit their applications for the opportunity to showcase their talents.

"We're incredibly excited to open the doors to talented performers from across the county and beyond," said Jennifer Bone, Festival Director. "At Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival, we believe in the power of originality and the importance of providing a platform for artists to share their creativity with the world. We can't wait to see what incredible talent emerges for our 2024 line-up."

The Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival is a free to attend event that hosts stages across the town over the August bank holiday weekend. The festival works alongside venues across the town who host their own events under the festival banner, ensuring that the whole town is thriving and vibrant.

The festival encourages solo artists, bands, instrumentalists and vocalists of all styles and backgrounds to apply for the chance to perform at one of the festival's stages.

In addition to the music events, the festival has a number of other arts events in partnership with local spaces including Bridgnorth Library. The festival is open to submissions from Poets, street performers, live theatre, visual arts and more.

“The more submissions we get from different art-forms, the more vibrant and appealing the festival is for both our local community and visitors to the town” Jennifer added. “so if you want to be involved, please jump on the website and submit an application”.

To apply, interested performers can visit the festival's website bridgnorthfestival.co.uk and complete the online application form. The deadline for performer applications is Sunday, April 14.