Watch: Homeowner films amazing scenes of attack helicopter flying low over their rural house

Residents in and around Bridgnorth took to social media after seeing an unusual Army Apache helicopter buzzing overhead at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for RAF Shawbury said the chopper was likely from Wattisham and Middle Wallop and flown by the British Army Air Corps as part of a routine training flight.

But the sight of military machines overhead is a common one for one Shropshire couple near Chelmarsh, whose home is regularly buzzed by army helicopters including Apache gunships, Airbus 135 ‘Juno’, Chinooks and Wildcat helicopters.