Watch: Homeowner films amazing scenes of attack helicopter flying low over their rural house
An Army attack helicopter has been causing some excitement after being spotted circling around a town – and one Shropshire couple say the military machine is not an unusual sight above their country home.
Residents in and around Bridgnorth took to social media after seeing an unusual Army helicopter buzzing overhead at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.
The Apache gunship was in fact on a training exercise.
A spokesperson for RAF Shawbury said the chopper was likely from Wattisham and Middle Wallop and flown by the British Army Air Corps as part of a routine training flight.