Council shares the love for town's 'phantom post box topper'

The mystery Bridgnorth yarn bomber has been dubbed "The Phantom Post Box Topper of Bridgnorth" by online Facebook groups after his or her works have appeared on post boxes across the town for months.

Some residents have even claimed to have seen the mystery knitters placing their woollen creations in Bridgnorth in the still of night, yet their identity remains a mystery.

Past works have included knitted snowmen, a Remembrance themed topper, steam trains to represent the links to the Severn Valley Railway, and a ghostly characters for Halloween.

The latest creation was clandestinely placed on a post box in the High Street this week by the anonymous knitter is a Valentines-inspired topper.

Posting a picture of the kitted artwork on its Facbook page, Bridgnorth Town Council said: "Thank you to our anonymous knitter for the wonderful Valentines topper on the post box on the corner of High Street and Whitburn Street.

"Looks amazing and thanks for all your hard work!"

