Work begins on next phase of Severn Valley Railway's project to revamp its yard

The Bridgnorth Yard Project is being undertaken by the heritage line in a bid to protect the long-term future of the yard which supports the running of the well-loved railway.

Volunteer project manager Nick Yarwood has revealed that the second stage of the project will see the height of the pit on Road 2 increased by approximately 270mm, which will require the unbolting of the pit rails.

This stage of the project will also see the existing walls exposed using a technique called scabbling, which sees concrete or stone surfaces reduced.

"Frosty conditions and weather permitting, we'll be preparing for and hopefully pouring concrete on the pit and adjacent surfaces during this month and February," said Nick.

Phase 1 of the improvements to Bridgnorth Rail Yard were completed last Easter and involved replacing the 100-year-old tracks leading up to the yard as well as fixing new points.

The renovation follows an appeal in 2022 to raise funds to bring the rail yard up to modern standards. Around £500,000 is needed to complete both phases with Phase 2, replacing the track inside the yard itself.