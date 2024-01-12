'Horrific mess' as 'poachers' dump animal carcass on Bridgnorth steps

The animal, thought to be a deer, was suspected to have been dumped by poachers on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning on the Grove steps, in Low Town.

Shocked resident Justine Butler said people had thought the "horrific mess" had been a dog that had been slaughtered until police in the town informed her that it was a deer.

She said her daughter had seen what was a spine from the animal on Tuesday night.

"While walking my dogs early this morning the spine had gone but instead there was a black bin bag, a blood stained blanket and guts," she said.