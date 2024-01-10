Record breaker Stephen to take on Bridgnorth Walk with three stone on his back

Stephen Buttler has joined forces with the Bridgnorth Lions to take on the town's walk this year to raise funds for Hope House Hospice and to start a sports club in the town for carers and parents with special needs children.

The 49-year-old, whose five-year-old son, Aubrey, has non-verbal autism, says he wants to demonstrate the extra challenge parents of special needs children face in their day-to-day lives.

He said: "It is about presenting a different challenge. I am very much about the idea of being your own champion rather than be competitive with other people, but I also want to show the extra struggles that special needs parents go through. You have to do that little bit extra that other parents don't."

Stephen, who has raised thousands for charity in the past, is also no stranger to challenging himself, as he holds 13 world records for events such as the most clap press-ups in a minute, most side jumps in 30 second and most tricep dips in one minute. He has also climbed Brown Clee for Hope House Hospice in the past

He plans to take on the 22-mile route of the Bridgnorth Walk, which has one of the steepest climbs of any similar event in the county, with 19kg of weights in a back pack, and with some of the funds he raises he wants to start a martial arts club in the town.

"I want to set up a martial arts and fitness club for parents and caregivers of special needs or autistic children," he said.

"There is not nearly enough provision for parents or caregivers to talk openly while improving both their mental wellbeing and physical health."

He added that while he has done the Bridgnorth Walk before at a "leisurely pace" he hopes to complete the challenge this year in less than five hours.

The theme for this year's Bridgnorth walk is “Be your own Champion” which organisers The Bridgnorth Lions, said "represents having a strong belief in yourself, the benefits of a positive attitude and ultimately being a winner in all you do".

Bridgnorth Walk & Marathon, which has multiple routes from a full marathon, the 22-mile walk to a family walk, takes place on Monday, May 6.

More details and entrance forms will be available from bridgnorthwalk.org.uk