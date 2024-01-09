'Living the dream': Bridgnorth gets the This Morning TV treatment

Bridgnorth was featured in a segment about Shropshire making Abta's top 10 Tourist Destinations to Watch in the World.

This Morning presenter Dave Fishwick visited the town on Tuesday morning and presented a live segment from the town's Castle Walk overlooking the Cliff Railway.

He said of Bridgnorth: "It has got 12,000 residents and wait for it, 21 degrees in the summer so it is positively tropical. Mauritius, you've got nothing on it. We have everything here in Britain."

The Burnley presenter also talked about Bridgnorth Castle "that leans more than the Leaning Tower of Pisa", and praised the town's bridge.

He added: "Everybody come to Shropshire, you are living the dream."

Travel expert Simon Caldwell, also mentioned the town on the show, telling hosts Craig Doyle and Vicky Pattison: "If you want get to away now, and frankly unless you live in Bridgnorth, who wouldn't.." before going on to explain some of the best holiday deals available.

Following his segment, Dave Fishwick, who rose to fame as the founder of "Bank of Dave" and whose story has been dramatised on Netflix, met some of the Cliff Railway engineers who are preparing to reopen in February.

Peter Bridger, who met Dave Fishwick, said: "What a lovely bloke. He is really nice and down to earth."