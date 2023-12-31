Lions celebrate 'roaring success' of 2023 and announce next year's Bridgnorth walk

Part of Lions Clubs International, Bridgnorth Lions was set up in the town in 1976 and over the years has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for good causes.

The group has organised the annual Bridgnorth Walk since 2017, and last May the event saw around 700 walkers and runners take part, raising more than £75,000 for various charities.

However, the Lions have also raised nearly £20,000 for good causes themselves.

Martin Allen from Bridgnorth Lions, said: "2023 has been a great year for fundraising and saw over £94,000 raised directly and indirectly for some great causes.

"The walk was a great success with the community really coming together. The junior and family events over at Ditton Priors were a roaring success."

Among the good causes to receive money from Bridgnorth Lions included £1,000 that went to Severn Hospice, £450 for Bridgnorth Boxing Academy and £425.00 for a new roof for The Gambia School.

The group also donated £2,500 to Crowsmill Craft Centre, £500 to Northgate Swimming Club and sent £600 to the Pakistan Flood Appeal.

“It has been another great year to be a Lion, helping the less fortunate in our local community always with a smile on our faces," said Martin. "The Lions have also had a great year of social activities ensuring that we have fun along the way. New Lions have joined and we now have a real vibrant 'pride'."

He added that the Lions Walk and Marathon will take place on Monday May 6 next year, and the group has lots other events planned too.

"The Walk will see new events alongside the traditional Walk and we are planning to make the day in the High Street and at Ditton priors better and bigger than ever," he said. "The official launch will be on January 12 with our main sponsor Grainger & Worrall.

"This year we're also broadening out the PSA evening [prostate cancer testing] with more tests being available, and the duck racing will return in the summer, which is always a great day. There's lots planned for next year."