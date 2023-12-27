Barriers going up as flood alerts remain in place across the region

The barriers on the Wharfage were being put up this morning according to Telford & Wrekin Council, with barriers at Frankwell in Shrewsbury, and Bewdley, having been in place since before Christmas to guard against rising river levels.

A number of flood alerts are in place for Shropshire and down into Worcester, but the most serious flood warnings have been lifted.

It comes as heavy rain was falling in Shropshire this morning, with the rain expected to continue into tomorrow.

The Environment Agency's Chris Bainger had delivered a live update on the situation in Shropshire on Christmas Day, and explained that defences had been put up in a number of locations in preparation.

He said: "Here in Shrewsbury we are already prepared our flood defences are in place for the coming days and we probably will see further flood defences put in place, flood warnings and flood alters, downstream of here in Bewdley we are also prepared and have those flood barriers in place there.

"So over the coming days we want you to stay safe, most importantly you can get flood warnings on your mobile device through gov.uk.

"And please sign up to the flood warning service and you will receive text alerts when there are warnings and alert that have been issued."

Flood alerts on the government website are still in place for the River Severn throughout Shropshire, with the status issued on Boxing Day saying: "River levels have peaked at the Crew Green river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to continue.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Locations that may be affected are White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth. River Severn bankfull at White Abbey."

The Environment Agency said river levels are expected to remain high until December 29, and added that they are closely monitoring the situation with incident response staff checking defences.

The alert for Bewdley is still in place with the government's Boxing Day update saying: "We expect flooding to affect Low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Highley to Tewkesbury. Locations affected are Stourport, Holt Fleet, Worcester, Kempsey, Severn Stoke and Upton upon Severn."

It added that with further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and that it was closely monitoring the situation and liaising with emergency services.

Other flood alerts are in place for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, with the Boxing Day warning stating: "River levels are forecast to rise at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall expected overnight tonight.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to begin between 6am and 9am tomorrow.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

"Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley. Minor roads between Maesbrook, Melverley and Pentre start to flood.

An alert is also still in place for the Tern, in North Shropshire, with an update this morning stating: "River levels are forecast to rise at on the rivers Tern and Perry as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to begin between 9am and 11am today.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington."