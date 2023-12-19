Two people who died in police vehicle crash near Bridgnorth named as inquests open

John Andrew Jackson, 60, and Nerys Dwynwen Jackson, 57, of Bwlchgwyn, Wrexham, died when their car was involved in a head-on collision on the A458 near Morville on Saturday, December 9.

The brief hearing on Tuesday at Shirehall in Shrewsbury heard that the head-on collision. at 10.20am involved a Skoda, driven by Mr Jackson, and a police vehicle.

Senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Mr John Ellery, was told that Nerys Jackson was a rear passenger in the Skoda.

Emergency services who went to the scene found Mr Jackson, a technical support officer, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nerys Jackson, a teacher, suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of the paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene," a coroner's officer report said.

The inquests were both adjourned until April 17 for investigations into the collision to continue.

A statement released by West Mercia Police following the collision said that the police vehicle involved had not been on an emergency call.

The female driver of the police vehicle had to be released from the vehicle with help from the fire service.

Police asked anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage of the incident to report it online at westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about quoting reference number 166i of Saturday December 9.