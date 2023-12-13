Three-year ban for Bridgnorth woman's second drink drive offence
A Bridgnorth woman who drank half a bottle of wine before she was seen "swerving" all over the road has been banned from driving for more than three years.
It was the second time in three years that Susie Triggs, of Bromley Farm, had been caught over the limit behind the wheel, Telford magistrates heard on Tuesday.
Mrs Sharon Gill, prosecuting, said Triggs had also been spotted "constantly indicating" in her Audi A4 on the A442 by another road user, who called 999.