Bridgnorth Youth Centre plans for the future after reaching fundraising target

The Bridge Youth Centre is celebrating 30 years of helping young people in the town, but last month said it faced an "uncertain future" due to financial struggles.

However, following a fundraising drive, the youth centre has received a cash injection of more than £24,000 after taking part in the national match-funded Big Give Christmas Challenge 2023.

The Bridge had a target of £12,000 in the initiative, which took place between November 28 and December 5, and the youth centre raised £12,050, which has been doubled by the fundraising charity.

The Bridge holds two sessions a week at its Whitburn Street centre, which includes a café, a disco venue, a computer suite and a games room with a pool and air hockey table.

John Proctor, outgoing manager at the youth centre, which saw more than 150 young people visit last year, welcomed the cash injection.

He said: "The centre is now coming into its 30th year and we have thankfully never been in a position where we have been struggling so much that may have had to close, but the issue is that when you are a charity operating hand to mouth you cannot plan anything.

"What an injection of that amount of money means for us is that we can now begin planning extra provision on top of what we already provide."

He added that The Bridge is open over the Christmas period until December 22 when it will be celebrating the festive period with various parties and activities. It reopens in the first week of January.

More information about The Bridge is available at thebridgeyouthcentre.co.uk