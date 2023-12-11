Town council holds Cliff Railway wall drop-in session

Bridgnorth Town Council is facing a £500,000 hole in its finances after it has to foot the bill for the £750,000 cost to fix the retaining wall that closed the town's funicular railway last year.

The town council is asking residents if they should get a loan to pay for repair work, which was completed last month.

The move would see residents pay an extra £8 on their council tax bills over the next 25 years.

Alternatively, Bridgnorth Town Council faces having to pay for the repairs by the April 2024, which could see council tax bills increase by more than £100 for the year.

The drop-in session on Tuesday at The Annexe, College House in High Town.

The session takes place between 11am and 2pm.

In a statement, Bridgnorth Town Council said: "Want to understand how the issue started, how the Town Council is repairing it, and why the Council is asking residents to pay the cost?

"Drop in sessions are being held this week in High Town and Low Town, with Town councillors and Council staff in attendance."