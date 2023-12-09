Earlier this week, Malvern Tipping who owns the Bridgnorth attraction, said despite the damaged retaining wall that saw the funicular train close on health and safety grounds 12 months ago having now been repaired, the railway was not yet ready to open.

He said not only had he to draft new contracts for the 14 staff that were made redundant following the discovery of the damaged retaining wall last year, but he also needs approval from the Government's HM Inspectorate of Mines before he can reopen.

He also said he is also waiting on repairs to a damaged sewage pipe at the bottom station in Low Town.

In a further update, he has now ruled out having the cliff railway running again before Christmas, saying it will be at least February before the attraction was back on track.

He said: "A Christmas opening is impossible. Once all the issues are resolved, I should imagine that it could take two months to re-open."

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway was closed in December 2022 when a damaged retaining wall was found to pose a health and safety risk.

Bridgnorth Town Council, which owns the wall, has repaired a 65-metre section at a cost to local taxpayers of £750,000.

The first of a series of drop-in sessions took place at Bridgnorth Community Hall on Thursday for residents to express their views on how the damaged wall should be paid for.

Bridgnorth council taxpayers have been told the town council wishes to take out a £1 million Government loan from the Public Works Loan Board over 25 years, which includes interest, to be paid back by residents at £8 a year.

Alternatively, Bridgnorth Town Council will have to pay the £750,000 repair bill in the next financial year, which could see residents' annual council tax bills rise for the year by more than £100.

A consultation for Bridgnorth residents is currently taking place and available online at bridgnorthtowncouncil.gov.uk/public-consultation-information-questions/.