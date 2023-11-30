Bridgnorth's late night set to shopping begin

A raft of shops are to open late on Thursday, November 30, and Thursday, December 7, with stores staying open until 7pm.

The traders in Bridgnorth, which does not have a Business Improvement District (BID), have arranged the late night opening themselves.

Rita Baines, from the Perfume Laboratory has designed posters to advertise the late night shopping, courtesy of Bridgnorth Print, for businesses to display in the windows.

Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth, who helps promote the town's traders on her popular Facebook page, said: "This is a great example of local businesses getting together to help each other.

"We hope that by opening at more convenient times for people at this busy time of year will encourage people to shop locally and support small traders on our High Street."

Businesses opening late this year include Urban Angel, Henry & Co, The Petal Bar, Apley on the High Street, Booka Bookshop, Shirl's Accessory Shack, Hopskotch Bridgnorth, Gingerlily, Ian Charles Jewellers, Fresh From Nature, Alley Katz, Pamper That Pooch, Wild Heart, Number 10, Mary's Closet, The Board Room, Tubeway Records, The Perfume Laboratory and Courtney's Cupcakes.