Bridgnorth youth centre's 30th anniversary fundraising appeal opens

The Bridge in Bridgnorth hosts two sessions a week for young people in the town and saw more than 150 young people visit last year.

Earlier this month, the youth centre said that despite celebrating its 30th anniversary next month, it needed funds to secure its future.

The Bridge 30th Anniversary Appeal is now open and runs until noon next Tuesday).

The appeal is part of the Big Give Christmas Campaign - a nationwide initiative that will see every donation up to £6,000 match funded by sponsors.

The Bridge is also holding its open evening on Friday, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, when everyone is welcome to visit the centre.

During the evening, they'll be saying a warm thank you to John Prockter for his 12 years of managing The Bridge and introducing Brendan Herbert as the new session leader.

For more information and to give a donation visit thebridgeyouthcentre.co.uk