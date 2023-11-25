The Snowman to be part of Sinfonia's Christmas concert

Now in their twelfth year, the Bridgnorth Sinfonia has announced its programme for this years Christmas concert at St Mary's Church in the town.

Conducted by James Ross and with school children involvement, the orchestra will perform a family themed offering, including the William Tell overture and the Clog Dance from La Fille mal Gardee.

The Sinfonia will also be performing the concert version of The Snowman, complete with narration.

The programme also includes excerpts from the Nutcracker Suite and Berceuse and finale from the Firebird Suite.

The 12th Bridgnorth Sinfonia concert takes place on Sunday, December 17 at 3pm.

Tickets are available at: ticketsource.co.uk/bridgnorth-sinfonia