Watch as firefighters release hapless heifer stuck in a tree

The hapless heifer had got its head and legs stuck in the fork of the tree in Worfield on Saturday.

Fire crews from Bridgnorth and Wellington were called out to free the cow at around 3pm in the afternoon.

The firefighters found the cow's head and legs stuck in the fork of the tree and had to use their cutting gear to get it free.

Explaining how they managed to free the unlucky animal, Bridgnorth Fire Station said on Facebook: "Working with our colleagues from Wellington we successfully released this cow who was trapped in the tree.

"We were able to use Holmatro spreaders to create a bigger opening to allow the cow to pull her head out."

The cow, which was seen cantering away after her ordeal, didn't appear overly amoosed by the incident.