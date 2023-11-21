Bridgnorth's Aldi to reopen after eight-week closure

The store in Stourbridge Road has been closed since September 23.

Its revamp was part of German supermarket chain's £600 million investment into improving its stores across the UK.

The Bridgnorth store also had its car park redeveloped earlier in the year.

Now, following the eight-week closure, the budget retailer has announced that the Bridgnorth Aldi is to reopen on Thursday.

Advertising the store opening, Aldi said: "Come and see your new Aldi Bridgnorth store that will be opening on November 23.

"We're making it bigger and better and packing it with even more quality products at amazing prices."