Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said a crew from the town was called to a property in Beech Street at around 9am on Sunday, after being called by the animal charity.

A firefighter using a 10-metre ladder scaled onto the roof to bring the stranded cat to safety

A spokesperson for SFRS service said the cat was thought to safe following its 72-hour ordeal.

The RSPCA has been contacted for comment.